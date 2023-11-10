Major news regarding WWE RAW’s TV deal - Reports

Major news has come to light regarding WWE RAW's television deal.

Since its inception in 1993, RAW has been the flagship show for WWE. The show airs every Monday and has broken several records over the years. RAW is currently the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history.

Over the years, several iconic moments have taken place on RAW, and the show also boasts decent ratings each week. The show's strong ratings and viewership have made it a valuable entity for the company for the past few decades. In fact, RAW ratings went unaffected during WWE's merger with UFC.

Recently, TKO Group Holdings held its third-quarter earnings, during which one of the topics that was brought up was RAW's TV deal. Post Wrestling is reporting that Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays Mark Shapiro addressed the deal during the earnings call, where they expressed confidence that the show could switch networks "overnight" without any issue.

Some of the strong candidates mentioned were Disney, NBC Universal, WBD, and Amazon Prime. As far as Disney is concerned, it is reported that FX could host RAW. It was also mentioned that they have a year to complete a deal and did not give any indication that any deal was imminent.

WWE NXT is set to move to CW Network next year

For many years, the WWE Network was the home to NXT. However, the Stamford-based company was able to strike a deal with USA Network due to their long-standing relationship together.

The deal is now coming to an end, and World Wrestling Entertainment is set to move on. The company signed a deal with CW Network that will see NXT move over to the new network by October of next year.

During the recent TKO Group Holdings earnings call, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel called the new deal a 70% increase over their previous deal.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions regarding the day that NXT will be on or if more shows will be held from outside of the Performance Center. As we get closer to October 2024, most of these questions should be answered.

