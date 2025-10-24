  • home icon
  • Major rumor killer regarding AJ Lee's WWE absence - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 24, 2025 02:46 GMT
AJ Lee
AJ Lee is a former Divas Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

AJ Lee has been absent from WWE ever since her match at Wrestlepalooza. There have been rumors regarding her absence, which have now been debunked.

AJ made her highly anticipated return to WWE a few weeks ago to help her husband, CM Punk, in his fight against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. She even teamed with her husband against Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza. Just when it looked like Lee might go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship next, she has been taken off TV with no explanation given, leaving fans to question if she is injured. Recently, a Facebook post from AJ surfaced where she stated that she is currently on a book tour and is not injured.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, who reached out to sources within WWE and the publishing world, there is no book tour. Hence, the Facebook account and post claiming to be AJ is fake.

Kevin Nash questioned WWE's booking of AJ Lee's gimmick

AJ Lee portrayed a semi-crazy character during her first run in WWE. Hence, when she returned after ten years, she continued the same gimmick. However, this time, Bayley is also portraying a semi-crazy character on the same show.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash questioned why there are two similar characters on the same show. He further pointed out that there are now "mentally unstable" gimmicks in the men's division.

"You have her [AJ Lee] still playing the kind of 'I'm semi-crazy' character, correct?" Nash said. "And you have Bayley kinda playing the semi-crazy character also, so now we have two mentally unstable women on the same show. That's good? There's no mentally unstable men on the show. I'm talking about character-wise."

It will be interesting to see when AJ will make her return to the ring.

