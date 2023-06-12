Major update on Roman Reigns' ongoing Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run - Reports

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is currently amid one of the most dominant title runs in the company's history. If a new report is to be believed, The Tribal Chief's reign could go on for an even longer time as his run is viewed as a "cash cow."

The Bloodline leader is undoubtedly the biggest star in the pro wrestling world today. While he has been working a limited schedule for the last year and a half, his appearance is often the highlight of the show, and his segments often end up drawing the highest numbers.

While many expected Cody Rhodes to finish his story at WrestleMania and usurp the Head of the Table, WWE decided to keep the title on their biggest star. He recently surpassed 1000 days as the Universal Champion, and according to a report from BWE, he isn't slowing down anytime soon.

The reliable news source noted that there is no end in sight for Reigns' current run, which is viewed as a "cash cow."

Roman Reigns set to defend his title against Rey Mysterio at an upcoming WWE live event

Being a major attraction, Roman Reigns has competed in just one match since retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 30. The Tribal Chief has been dealing with internal issues within his faction, The Bloodline, over the last few weeks and is currently without a challenger for his coveted title.

The Tribal Chief teamed up with Solo Sikoa to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions but was unsuccessful. While reports indicate that the megastar will once again be involved in a tag match at Money in the Bank, he will be defending his world title in a singles match against Rey Mysterio at an upcoming live event.

Roman Reigns last faced off against Mysterio almost two years ago in a Hell in a Cell match, where the latter lost. The Master of 619 will be hoping to leave a mark this time around.

The Tribal Chief will also be present on SmackDown this week, where he is likely to address Jey's status with The Bloodline.

