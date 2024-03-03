More details emerge around the blackouts during The Rock's promo on SmackDown - Reports

The Rock's electrifying appearance on WWE SmackDown was marred by some blackouts this week.

The Brahma Bull showed up on the blue brand and got on the microphone. During his vicious promo torching Cody and Seth, Rocky also fired some shots at the fans in attendance in Glendale, Arizona. This got the fans to start booing him immediately. There was a sign of "D*e Rocky D*e" in the crowd as well, and WWE tried to censor it with blackouts that lasted a few seconds.

After the show, Fightful Select confirmed that the blackouts and muting were done to censor the "D*e Rocky D*e" signs and chants. There was another sign stating "Rock shops at BALCO" that was taken away. BALCO was a controversial nutrition company that came under the media scanner in the early 2000s for distributing steroids among athletes.

The Rock laid out a counter-offer for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

On the blue brand this week, The Rock challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to face him and Roman in a high-stakes tag team match on Night One of The Show of Shows.

The People's Champ declared that if the babyfaces won, there would be no interference from The Bloodline during Cody's match against Roman the following night. However, if Rock and Roman picked up the win, it would be Bloodline Rules and the entire faction would do as they pleased to ensure that the Tribal Chief continues his historic reign.

The Rock dared Cody and Seth to show up next week on SmackDown in Dallas and respond to the challenge.

It will be interesting to see how the two RAW stars react to this week's events on SmackDown and whether they take Rocky up on this offer. Things are heating up in WWE as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

