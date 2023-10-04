Backstage update on Rhea Ripley’s return to WWE RAW - Reports

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made her return last night on WWE RAW in San Jose, California.

The Eradicator successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez on the September 11th edition of RAW but got some help from an unlikely source, Nia Jax. The match was organized after Ripley defeated Rodriguez at WWE Payback but relied on outside interference from Dominik Mysterio to get the job done.

Adam Pearce banned Dominik Mysterio from ringside for their rematch, but Nia Jax made her shocking return to the company. Jax planted Rodriguez with a Samoan Drop outside the ring and then attacked Ripley after she retained the title. Ripley made her return last night and brawled with The Irresistible Force and other women in the ring.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Rhea Ripley's return was not listed internally on the company's rundown for the show. However, the report noted that Ripley's return was not kept a secret as she was around all day before RAW.

WWE star Rhea Ripley reveals the best advice she has ever received

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed the best advice she ever received during her career.

Ripley has become one of the biggest stars in the company since joining The Judgment Day and has become the face of the women's division on WWE RAW. Her odd romance with Dominik Mysterio has captivated wrestling fans, although their relationship may be in jeopardy if Dirty Dom doesn't bring the North American Championship back to The Judgment Day tonight on NXT.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, the 26-year-old superstar shared that the best advice received was from a wrestler back home in Australia.

"I get a lot of good advice. The best advice that I think I've gotten was actually from home, from one of the wrestlers from home, and it was something along the lines of, 'Keep this place in your heart but keep it far in the distance behind you.'" [2:23 – 2:45]

Ripley has been dominant so far as Women's World Champion but her competition continues to get more difficult. Only time will tell how long Ripley will be able to hold onto her title moving forward on WWE RAW.

