Nia Jax reportedly has backstage heat after injuring Kairi Sane on RAW, anonymous person wants her fired

Nia Jax threw Kairi Sane into the steel steps on RAW.

The most recent episode of RAW, which was taped well in advance, included a match between Nia Jax and Kairi Sane in which the Japanese Superstar suffered a nasty head injury. As we had reported earlier, the graphic injury was edited out by WWE.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that he received a text from an anonymous person in WWE who called for the company to fire Nia Jax.

The person - whose identity was withheld for obvious reasons - called Nia Jax a dangerous worker and wanted the company to fire the former RAW Women's Champion before she 'cripples' some Superstar in the ring.

Meltzer: She was way to close to throw her. I was close to 'Nia Jax didn't do anything wrong when I watched it'. I was kind of, ugh, I don't know about this one.

Alvarez: Should I read the message sent by somebody there?

Meltzer: Sure

Alvarez: I was obviously told not to mention this person's name but 'One thousand per cent Nia's fault. She needs to be f****** fired. She is dangerous. Fire her before she cripples or kills somebody.' This person was not happy.

Is there heat on Nia Jax?

Nia Jax has attracted a lot of criticism from fans for being an unsafe worker for a long time as she has a history of legitimately hurting a handful of wrestlers during her matches. The latest incident, however, is a tricky one as a section of the fanbase doesn't outrightly blame Jax for Kairi Sane's injury.

Kairi Sane was thrown into the steel steps from a very short distance by Nia Jax, and the former NXT Women's Champion stumbled and crashed headfirst into the steps. Sane was supposed to take the impact on her shoulders. However, the botch resulted in a significant cut on her head.

Advertisement

This is after WWE reportedly banned the buckle bomb after Nia Jax botched the move on Kairi Sane during another match from RAW a few weeks ago.

Kairi Sane also posted a graphic photo of her injury immediately following RAW and it put the spotlight back on Nia Jax possibly being a dangerous worker.

What do you think? Was Nia Jax at fault for the latest incident on RAW?