Original plans for Edge at the Royal Rumble was reportedly canceled

WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared as part of the Royal Rumble match at the event. While he eliminated Finn Balor and Damian Priest, he was also thrown out of the ring by the already-eliminated Balor. However, according to reports, it appears that was not the original plan for him.

At the Royal Rumble, the Rated-R Superstar made his return to the ring and ended up being the biggest issue for Judgment Day, breaking their dominance and eliminating both Balor and Priest. While this left Dominik in the ring, he would not be able to eliminate him before Balor dragged him out of the ring with help from Priest.

Later being attacked by Rhea Ripley at the entrance area, he was supported by Beth Phoenix, who made her way out to support her husband.

However, according to a report from Fightful Select, the original plan for the Elimination Chamber was always for Edge and Beth Phoenix to face The Judgment Day. However, there was also a plan for the WWE Hall of Famer at the Royal Rumble that changed. Originally, Edge was apparently supposed to face Finn Balor at the Rumble, but that changed, and it was not a singles match.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Edge and Finn Balor were supposed to do a Hell in a Cell match at Royal Rumble, but Edge’s acting commitments kept him from setting the match up strong enough



- WON Edge and Finn Balor were supposed to do a Hell in a Cell match at Royal Rumble, but Edge’s acting commitments kept him from setting the match up strong enough- WON https://t.co/8LHWXbNvkP

Instead, Edge returned as part of the Rumble, and the confrontation with the RAW faction took place inside the match itself.

Edge might face Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell

At WrestleMania 39, fans may get to see Finn Balor face the WWE Hall of Famer in a singles match after all.

This time, the report states that instead of a normal match, it's going to take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure. The match is set to possibly take place at WrestleMania, and given the Rated-R Superstar's history inside the structure, it is one that a lot of fans will be looking forward to.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Enter at

Win the entire

Reviving a Legend's career or Creating a Megastar, Royal Rumble can do both

#WWE #Edge #RheaRipley 2020s 🗓️Enter atWin the entire #RoyalRumble MatchReviving a Legend's career or Creating a Megastar, Royal Rumble can do both 2020s 🗓️Enter at 1️⃣Win the entire #RoyalRumble Match 🏆Reviving a Legend's career or Creating a Megastar, Royal Rumble can do both ✅#WWE #Edge #RheaRipley https://t.co/Xhisop3Tvc

It will be interesting to see how things end at Elimination Chamber to set up the potential Hell in a Cell match.

Do you think Finn Balor has bitten off more than he can chew? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes