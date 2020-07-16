Original WWE plans for Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam revealed

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns refused to be a part of the tapings amidst the growing COVID-19 crisis. As a result, he was replaced with Braun Strowman in WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

The latest reports in the Ringside news revealed that WWE had originally circled in on SummerSlam to book Roman Reigns' return. Their sources further claim that he would have either faced Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman at the 'Biggest Party of Summer.'

However, it appears that Roman Reigns will not return at SummerSlam. Therefore, WWE have had to nix those plans, and they are now inclined towards booking a match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Here's what the report said:

“Ringside News has learned WWE’s plans if Roman Reigns was able to make a return in time for the biggest party of the summer. We were told that there were two options being discussed for Roman Reigns. He was either going to face Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman."

“Roman Reigns seemingly isn’t coming back in time for those matches to happen. Now Wyatt and Strowman are currently slated to face each other at SummerSlam instead.”

Kofi killed it! 😂 How he does his little elbows tho! Huge pop! https://t.co/UNk90gP7Hx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 24, 2020

Roman Reigns and his current run in WWE

Ever since his move to SmackDown, Roman Reigns was booked carefully as he made his move towards the top of the roster. That also saw him engage in a lengthy feud with Baron Corbin that helped in putting him over with the crowd.

Roman Reigns decided to stay at home owing to concerns about the safety of his family. Other Superstars like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also refused to be a part of the tapings. While Owens has now made his return to RAW, Sami Zayn is still staying at home.

I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years.... https://t.co/tIfyv3bMyw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 8, 2020

Roman Reigns has already made it clear that upon his return to SmackDown, he will be chasing the top prizes on the Blue brand. But until then, it appears that Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will continue to be the most important rivalry on SmackDown ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2020.