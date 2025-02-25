People backstage in WWE unhappy about The Rock's return; everything has changed - Reports

The Rock's return to SmackDown has polarized the WWE fanbase, with some loving the Final Boss character and some hating it. That sentiment seems to be repeated within the company.

Whenever The Brahma Bull appears on WWE television, he does whatever he wants. This means plans get thrown out and shows have to be rewritten. The Hollywood megastar has reportedly been responsible for several plans being changed, and that might be the case this time as well.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, multiple people backstage in WWE are unhappy following The Rock's return. The game plan has been said to have completely changed, although it isn't known if WWE is going ahead with the planned WrestleMania 41 main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena:

"I know that there’s definitely people not happy with the way they had a game plan and the game plan completely changed this last week. But it’s probably only changing for a couple of people. I guess we’ll find out Saturday if they change from Cody vs. Cena, and I don’t know where he [The Rock] fits in," he said. [H/T Cultaholic]

Of course, The Final Boss has made himself a big part of Rhodes' story heading into WrestleMania 41. The eight-time WWE Champion offered The American Nightmare to be his corporate champion and revealed that he wants Cody's "soul."

Will Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena go ahead despite The Rock's WWE return?

Elimination Chamber is a big night for Cody Rhodes. Not only will he find out his WrestleMania 41 opponent, but he has to answer the offer sent by The Final Boss, who wants him to turn to the dark side.

A heel turn will likely change everything at the top of the card in WWE. However, John Cena might still face The American Nightmare in this scenario. The legend's journey towards his 17th world title would ensure fans root for him over Rhodes, who'd have The Rock's backing.

It remains to be seen, though, what will happen if Cody rejects the offer. He may be forced to face the consequences and Cena could end up turning heel instead.

