Possible reason why 'unhappy' AJ Styles still won't go to AEW

WWE Superstar AJ Styles' infamous comments on Paul Heyman ruled the wrestling news headlines. The Phenomenal One blamed Heyman, the then Executive Director of RAW, for the firing of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The WWE backstage rumours suggest that AJ Styles is still unhappy and was seemingly uninvested during last week's episode of SmackDown. During a recent QnA session on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Tom Colohue addressed rumours about AJ Styles leaving WWE and going to AEW.

The King of the Ropes @WWEGranMetalik took @AJStylesOrg to the limit in their Intercontinental Championship match! pic.twitter.com/0zf6fhTINh — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 2, 2020

Colohue stated that despite expressing his unhappiness with WWE in recent times, AJ Styles might still not consider a move to AEW. He sighted Styles' big name and a long-term contract with WWE to explain why the reigning Intercontinental Champion won't jump promotions. Here's what Tom Colohue had to say:

"This rumour has been in existence as long as AEW has been in existence. At the moment, he ain't happy. I think anybody can see that he is really not happy at the moment and he had made that very clear. He has been very vocal about it. In addition to that, if you heard him on commentary on this week's SmackDown, he didn't exactly seem particularly invested. For one thing, he got Gren Metalik's name wrong and got told off for it. So it's hard to tell."

"What I do know is that A Styles, until recently, was very happy with WWE. And there is no guarantee that going to AEW would be the right call for him. For example, [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson didn't. At the moment, AEW doesn't seem to be hiring r at least isn't hiring big-name stars like AJ Styles. Essentially, I think AJ Styles s too rich for their blood. However, we will have to wait and see. Also, AJ Styles has got a very long contract with WWE right now, and there are many years left on that. So you are unlikely to see him go anywhere anytime soon."

AJ Styles and his current run in WWE

After being unhappy on RAW, AJ Styles was moved to SmackDown and immediately announced his arrival by winning the Intercontinental Championship. Most recently, he was involved in a feud with Matt Riddle and even defended his title against the former NXT Superstar.

AJ Styles is eventually expected to have a feud with Sami Zayn when the latter eventually makes his return. Until then, Styles will look to have a dominant run and pick more important wins before eventually dropping his title.