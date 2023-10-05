[Possible spoilers] WWE has already decided winners of 2 potential Roman Reigns matches in 2024 - Reports

WWE reportedly has some interesting plans in place for two massive matches involving Roman Reigns in 2024.

For a while now, fans have speculated that The Tribal Chief will take on Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 next year. The Rock's recent comments about a potential WrestleMania 40 match against Reigns made many believe that The American Nightmare won't get to "finish the story."

In a new report, Xero News mentioned that WWE plans to do both Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Reigns vs. The Rock next year. The report added that Reigns will go into both bouts as champion and leave with his hands held high on both occasions. The news outlet also noted that one of these contests won't be at WrestleMania 40.

"Currently, there are plans for WWE to do both Roman vs. Cody and Roman vs. The Rock in 2024. Roman will go into both matches as champ and leave both as champ. However, these two matches won't both be at 'Mania. One will be at another time in 2024. These plans could change anytime, but this is the current direction."

In an update, Xero News reported that one of these bouts could happen at the Elimination Chamber event or in Saudi Arabia in late 2024.

Roman Reigns hasn't competed since August 5, 2023

The Tribal Chief defeated Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. He hasn't set foot in the ring since then. Many fans are unhappy with him not appearing regularly on WWE TV. On the other hand, some are glad that the company is presenting him as a special attraction.

Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Fans are patiently waiting for The American Nightmare to exact revenge and finally "finish the story." As for Reigns vs. The Rock, it is the biggest possible dream match the creative can realistically book on a WrestleMania card.

What do you think of this report? Which potential match involving Roman Reigns would you like to see at 'Mania?

