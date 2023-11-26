Potential hint that Randy Orton may not be part of Survivor Series WarGames - Reports

There has been another hint that suggests that Randy Orton may not be returning to the ring tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Drew McIntyre recently made a shocking decision and helped The Judgment Day retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship over Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. McIntyre has joined The Judgment Day in tonight's Men's WarGames match, and Rhodes' squad was left scrambling on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW to find another partner for the bout.

During the final segment of this week's RAW, The American Nightmare announced that Randy Orton would be returning to be their final teammate in the Men's WarGames match tonight. The Viper has been out of action with a back injury since May 2022. While Orton is scheduled to compete tonight, a fan spotted a potential hint that he could be replaced in tonight's main event.

According to a new report from BWE (via Xero News), only nine superstars are prepping for the Men's WarGames match tonight. BWE's report didn't provide any additional context, and it will be fascinating to see what happens in the Men's WarGames match later tonight.

"Only 9 prepping for M WG right now. Take it as you will. - BWE," Xero news posted.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long names Randy Orton's best opponents

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently named the opponents he thought had the best in-ring chemistry with Randy Orton.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long named JBL and Triple H as the superstars he thought worked the best with The Legend Killer. Long later noted that Edge, now known as Adam Copeland in AEW, was also a great rival for Randy Orton in the past.

"Man, I don't know, so many guys worked with Randy," Long said. "I thought him and Triple H had some real great matches. JBL worked with him real good. Everybody that stepped into the ring with Randy, you knew you were getting into the ring with talent. I mean, with a great guy. Like I said, everybody that stepped into the ring [with Orton], they've also been good too." [From 03:51 – 04:17]

You can check out the full video below:

Fans have been waiting for a long time to see the 43-year-old return to the ring. It will be fascinating to see the reaction from the WWE Universe tonight at Survivor Series if Randy Orton is not involved in the Men's WarGames match.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series? Share your prediction in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here