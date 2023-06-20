Potential spoiler on WWE's plans for The Judgment Day on RAW - Reports

There has been an update regarding WWE's plans with a recently drafted superstar and The Judgment Day on RAW.

JD McDonagh was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft and recently made his debut on the main roster. McDonagh battled Dolph Ziggler on the May 29th edition of RAW, but the match ended in a double count-out after JD brutally attacked The Showoff outside the ring. The 33-year-old was recently spotted conversing with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor backstage.

Balor is scheduled to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank on July 1st. However, he hasn't been on the same page with Damian Priest as of late, and there was some friction over Balor's interference in The Archer of Infamy's title match against Seth Rollins on the June 5th edition of RAW.

Ringside News reached out to a tenured member of WWE's creative team and inquired about JD McDonagh's situation with The Judgment Day. The source told Ringside that JD doesn't have to join the faction – he could also just be involved with segments with the popular group to give him a little boost after arriving on the main roster.

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio on getting booed by the WWE Universe

Dominik Mysterio's popularity has grown exponentially since joining The Judgment Day and aligning with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The 26-year-old has morphed into one of the biggest heels in the company and cannot get a word out during a promo without the WWE Universe booing him out of the building.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Dominik claimed that it was easy for him to transition from a babyface to a heel. He credited veterans Lance Storm and Jay Lethal for helping him along the way.

“I think it’s kind of just secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kinda just this d*ck. It, like with all things, just kind of just came naturally to me. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was, I guess when I was training with Lance (Storm) and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time.” [H/T Wrestlezone]

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Fort Worth just booed @DomMysterio35 out of the building and wouldn't even let him speak!! Fort Worth just booed @DomMysterio35 out of the building and wouldn't even let him speak!!#WWERaw https://t.co/DmEvDR2mnR

The Judgment Day faction has been a tremendous benefit to every superstar involved with the group in terms of gaining popularity with the crowd. Only time will tell if JD McDonagh does become a member of the group or if he is simply interacting with the faction on RAW as a way of introducing himself to the WWE Universe.

Do you think The Judgment Day should add any new members to the faction from the WWE RAW roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes