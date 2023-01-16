Potential Update on Vince McMahon's plan to sell WWE – Reports

Vince McMahon recently made his surprise return to WWE's Board of Directors as he looks to finalize the sale of the company, and recent reports have indicated a potential date of when a deal may take place.

In 1999, a then 54-year-old Vince made the company public as he looked to share WWE's shares with traders. However, after retiring for just 6 months this past July, McMahon is now back as he intends to make his empire private once again in order for a huge sale to go through.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that a possible sale of World Wrestling Entertainment will only go through after WrestleMania 39.

"A sale to Saudi Arabia is a different story but that’s not gonna happen before WrestleMania anyway most likely." H/T WrestleTalk

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place in Los Angeles, California on April 1st and 2nd, therefore Vince has plenty of time to consider a potential buyer for his company.

Will Vince McMahon return to WWE programming?

Currently, the Chairman is only back on the company's board and is not a part of the creative department like he once was, meaning a potential return to either RAW or SmackDown is uncertain.

However, a recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider suggested Vince McMahon may look to reappear on screens during the upcoming 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW on January 23rd.

"No one knows what Vince will do. The T-Rex has escaped the pen! However, if I was a betting man, I’d probably bet he appears in some fashion on the 30th anniversary of RAW on 1/23 in Philly." [H/T: PWInsider]

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 1/11/93: 30 years ago!



Vince McMahon welcomes us to the first-ever WWF Monday Night Raw, with Randy Savage and veteran wrestling personality Rob Bartlett. 1/11/93: 30 years ago! Vince McMahon welcomes us to the first-ever WWF Monday Night Raw, with Randy Savage and veteran wrestling personality Rob Bartlett. https://t.co/q2Sb1HdblH

Whilst McMahon is undoubtedly a divisive figure at this point in time, his contributions and overall creation towards Monday Night RAW cannot be denied.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon potentially returning to WWE TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

