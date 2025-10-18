Real reason behind Ilja Dragunov's surprise SmackDown appearance - Reports

The real reason behind Ilja Dragunov's surprise appearance on SmackDown has been reportedly revealed. The Russian brawler made a shocking return to WWE after being absent for over a year due to an injury.
Dragunov answered Sami Zayn's U.S. Title Open Challenge and would go on to win the championship in a shocking turn of events. While the fans were taken by this surprise, this wasn't how WWE originally planned his return.
According to Bodyslam, Dragunov wasn't scheduled to come back on this date or on SmackDown. In fact, WWE had tentatively mapped out his return last month in September, and that too on RAW.
The report reveals the reason the former NXT UK champion appeared on SmackDown this week was that insiders felt the brand's roster needed a shake-up. This move ensured that his return felt more surprising, since he was on RAW before his injury, and gave a boost to the Friday Night show.
Following his title win, WWE officially confirmed that Dragunov has been moved to the SmackDown roster.
Before this match, Ilja Dragaunov last competed in WWE in September last year, when he faced Gunther at a live event. It was in this match that he tore his ACL, leading to his absence from the promotion.
Notably, The Mad Dragon answered Zayn's Open Challenge after The Miz's attempt was thwarted by his former tag team partner Carmelo Hayes.
Ilja Dragunov posted a message after U.S. Title win
After winning the NXT UK and NXT championships, Ilja Dragunov finally has gold on the main roster.
Known for his tough style of wrestling, he looked more physically intimidating and had a message for his fans and opponents after winning the U.S. championship.
Taking to his Instagram, he posted a photo of himself with his newly won title and delivered a reminder.
"Pain shall entertain you," he wrote.
Fans will now be eager to see what's next for Ilja Dragunov as he looks to establish himself on SmackDown.
