Recent WWE departure was reportedly not a sudden decision

A big name is reportedly leaving WWE. Recent reports further suggest that the departure was not a sudden decision.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that Kevin Dunn informed WWE around Christmas that he wanted to leave the company. The veteran joined the Stamford-based company in 1984 and was appointed as the Associate Producer of all domestic programming.

According to recent reports from Steve Carrier of Ringside News, Dunn's departure was not sudden. In a recent tweet, he revealed that the company had been preparing for the veteran's departure for the last two months:

"It was reported yesterday that Kevin Dunn has informed WWE on Christmas that he was leaving the company. When speaking with a WWE source that has knowledge of the transition, it was relayed to @RingsideNews_ that the departure was not sudden. In fact, WWE has been laying out the groundwork for his departure for the last two months," wrote Steve Carrier.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reveals Kevin Dunn is responsible for the 'Woah' during his entrance

Cody Rhodes' entrance instantly became one of the favorites among wrestling fans. Every time the former AEW star's music hits, the fans can not help themselves from singing along with the theme song.

During his appearance on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet, the 38-year-old recently revealed that Kevin Dunn finalized the former Intercontinental Champion's entrance after watching his previous ones in AEW. Dunn believed that they could make it even better for television:

"The 'woah' had been in different versions in Downstait's music for me; yeah, it had been present. I think you'd have to say Kevin Dunn because Kevin, he looked at an AEW entrance of mine, and I said, 'It had to be this.' I'm not calling any shots, but this is what, to be fair, I would like; it's representative of who I am. And he was of the thought, 'Great, we are going to just make it a little bit better,'" Cody Rhodes said.

The American Nightmare further stated that Kevin Dunn told him that he wanted to hear people singing Cody's theme song:

"But he'd have to be to blame for the 'woah.' He loves the idea of singing, and you can hear him calling, though, 'I want to see people singing; you can hear it.' That's just one thing I never thought about."

