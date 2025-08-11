REPORT: Backstage hope that Karrion Kross & Scarlett return to WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux confirmed their exit from WWE on Sunday, August 10th. However, it seems like there's still hope backstage that the real-life couple will return to the company.

After plenty of speculation about their future, Kross and Bordeaux were officially moved to WWE.com's Alumni Section on Sunday. The Herald of Doomsday released a video on his official YouTube channel to confirm the expiration of his contract and the story that led to his departure.

Scarlett, on the other hand, wrote a message on X, formerly known as Twitter. The couple is now taking bookings, as they are free agents.

According to Fightful Select, a few WWE stars were surprised that the situation involving Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux and the company reached this point. WWE has been renewing contracts left and right since Dan Ventrelle, who was the former EVP of Talent, was let go a year and a half ago.

An unnamed top talent made it known that there's hope that things will work out and Kross and Scarlett will return or remain with WWE. The report also indicated the possibility of everything being a work is there, but there's no official confirmation regarding an extension or a new deal.

Karrion Kross was told to ignore WWE fans' support

Before his contract with WWE expired, Karrion Kross' popularity was skyrocketing. His name was getting chanted by the crowd, and his merchandise sales were going through the roof. However, Kross revealed on his YouTube channel that some people within the company told him to ignore the WWE Universe's support of him.

"I was being told by certain people, 'Don't acknowledge it,' which felt really wrong because having a connection with the audience, especially one that is like this, this doesn't just come around for everybody. It wasn't something that was constructed or thought of. This happened organically through a series of events and I wouldn't even say it's something that happened recently this year. This is something that is happening because of what has happened over the last three years," Kross said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Triple H seemingly ignored the "We Want Kross" chants at the SummerSlam Sunday post-show by saying that the fans got they want in "We Want Brock."

