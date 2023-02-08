Reported reason why recent Triple H signings did not feature at WWE Royal Rumble 

Recent reports have indicated that WWE and Triple H did not have either Karl Anderson or Luke Gallows featured at the Royal Rumble PLE recently because they simply had nothing planned for them.

Anderson and Gallows made their triumphant return to the company last October, however, following the injury of their teammate AJ Styles, the duo has been almost nonexistent on WWE TV.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful stated that a unique clause in Gallows and Anderson's new contracts is the reason behind their current lack of appearances.

"People were asking why The Good Brothers were not at the Rumble or at Raw. In their new deals, they said, 'if you're not going to use us, we don't want to be there. Just don’t send us there. [With] all due respect we will do our jobs but we don't want to be there for not being used,' and WWE said 'okay.'" H/T (SEScoops)

Whilst their time in WWE has been relatively flat, Anderson and Gallows are one of the most decorated duos of the 21st century, having won the IWGP, IMPACT, and RAW Tag Team Championships.

WWE veteran thinks another signing of Triple H recently failed him

An additional star that The Game recently brought back to WWE was Bray Wyatt, who competed in his first televised match in over a year as he wrestled LA Knight in a pitch-black match at the Royal Rumble on January 28th.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (FKA Zeb Colter) said that Wyatt's performance failed badly.

"That match disappointed me. I think when you depend too much on outside influences and gimmicks and lights and Uncle Howdy's, to me, that disinterests me. He's [Bray Wyatt] the gimmick king anyway, he's got all kinds of gimmicks to go to. But these are fairytale characters. When it comes time to get in the ring and do something, he failed this test. And when Uncle Howdy showed up, I don't think Uncle Howdy added anything to it at all." (8:40-9:31) H/T (Sportskeeda)

Since taking over as head of WWE creative, Triple H has brought back many stars to the company, including Bray Wyatt, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Johnny Gargano.

What has been Triple H's biggest failure as head of creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes