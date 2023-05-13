Returning WWE Superstar internally listed as top babyface on Smackdown - Reports

You might be surprised to learn who WWE has positioned as the number one babyface on the SmackDown roster internally.

The 2023 WWE Draft moved around some of the company's main event performers. In doing so, it has caused some shifts in the babyface and heel dynamic across both shows.

A recent report shows that the top babyface and heel on the blue brand are both part-time performers. Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Rated-R Superstar is listed internally as the top babyface on the SmackDown roster.

Here are the top six babyfaces and heels on the blue brand:

Babyfaces:

Edge Bobby Lashley AJ Styles Sheamus Rey Mysterio Santos Escobar

Heels:

Roman Reigns Solo Sikoa Austin Theory Karrion Kross LA Knight Grayson Waller

Who will represent SmackDown at Night of Champions to crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

Edge made a good pitch on social media earlier this week about wanting to move on to Night of Champions and compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, it's probably not in the company's best interest to go in this direction.

This new championship was created due to the part-time nature of Roman Reigns' current contract with the company. It wouldn't be wise for WWE to make a second championship and put it on yet another part-time talent.

There's also the well-known issue that The Rated-R Superstar's contract with WWE is set to expire later this year, and from the way he's been talking, it doesn't sound like he intends to re-sign.

Of the six men competing tonight on SmackDown, AJ Styles is the most likely candidate to step forward and give Seth "Freakin" Rollins a great match at Night of Champions.

Will The Phenomenal One get the nod this evening? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE @WWE Who should get the match with @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and why? Who should get the match with @WWERollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and why? https://t.co/6U3qlk15ns

What are your thoughts on Edge being positioned as the top babyface on the blue brand? Could this be a mistake when his contract is set to expire later this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes