Several wrestling fans may be left disappointed following this week's episode of WWE NXT - Reports

WWE has stacked this week's episode of NXT with several main roster stars, such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Asuka. However, the latest report from the Performance Center in Florida suggests that some fans may leave in disappointment tonight.

NXT and AEW Dynamite will come head-to-head tonight, with WWE even airing the first 30 minutes of the show commercial-free. AEW will be doing the same thing as they hold their flagship show on a Tuesday night for the first time in a while.

As mentioned above, Cena will be in attendance to be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes in his matchup against Bron Breakker. Paul Heyman will be in Breakker's corner, while Rhodes has an important announcement to make tonight. Asuka is set to go one-on-one against Roxanne Perez for the first time ever.

According to NXT regular Jacob Cohen, there are a lot of people in line for tonight's show. These were the fans who did not get confirmed and started camping out in hopes of getting in on standby.

It seems like these fans are going to be disappointed that they are not able to watch tonight's show live. WWE is building the episode as the greatest of all time due to the number of top stars making an appearance. Even The Undertaker is rumored to be at the Performance Center.

Jade Cargill to be at NXT tonight?

One of the biggest signings this year is former AEW star Jade Cargill, who was announced as the newest WWE signee last month. Cargill made an appearance at Fastlane in a backstage segment wherein she was greeted by Triple H after arriving in the arena.

In a recent post on her social media accounts, Cargill teased making an appearance on tonight's show. She shared an image of her phone with Shawn Michaels calling.

It's unclear if Cargill will be on the main roster to start her WWE career or spend a few months at developmental to get her ready. Nevertheless, the company has made her a big deal, and fans are hyped to see what she can do.

What do you think will be the biggest moment of tonight's NXT show? Share your answers in the comments section below.