Surprising backstage details on Nia Jax's WWE return - Reports

Some interesting backstage details have come out about Nia Jax's WWE return.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World title against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event. The final moments of the match saw Jax making her surprise return to WWE and attacking Rodriguez while the referee was distracted.

This allowed The Eradicator to beat Raquel to retain her title. Following the bout, Nia Jax attacked Rhea Ripley as well. Soon after, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shared a bunch of details about Nia's return.

Fightful Select had noted on its recent shows that they had heard Jax was on her way back to the company. They were told that Jax has been signed for over a month, and the hiring freeze came to an end this summer.

Interestingly, Jax was the first person who was signed (and made her way to the main roster) following Vince McMahon's return to WWE.

Nia Jax was let go by WWE in late 2021. She was released under controversial circumstances and wasn't happy over the company releasing her after she asked for more time for her mental health break.

It remains to be seen how the fans respond to Jax now that she's back on WWE TV. She was quite a polarizing figure among fans during her previous run in the company.

