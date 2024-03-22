Surprising memo sent by Nick Khan and Triple H amid backstage frustrations in WWE - Reports

WWE talent reportedly received a memo from Nick Khan and Triple H. This isn't surprising or new at all, but the events that followed the memo make the contents of it a bit questionable.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter dove deep into the fallout of the frustrations backstage between the WWE talent and The Rock. The issue stems from The Great One's use of profanity on live TV - something that is strictly off-limits for every other WWE Superstar due to the PG programming that the company has had in place for 16 years.

The report from WON stated that Nick Khan, Triple H, and Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle sent a memo to all WWE talent. The contents of the memo essentially reminded superstars that because WWE is a PG company, there is no swearing allowed - including on their social media accounts. What surprised people who received it was reportedly that soon after this, The Rock began his WrestleMania program and started swearing in his promos.

The frustration seems to be that the only consequence of his swearing was him getting bleeped and then the telecast going dark. WWE Superstars were told not to use the word "a**" on FOX because the network didn't like it, only for The Rock to use it numerous times on SmackDown.

It was noted that Cody Rhodes was allowed by WWE to use the words "bi**h" and "a**hole" in a promo.

Triple H hasn't been involved in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins story despite asserting his authority

Triple H made it clear to The Rock after the WrestleMania XL Press Conference in Las Vegas that he was out of line when he slapped Cody Rhodes. Despite The Bloodline seemingly trying to take control of things, The Game appeared on SmackDown and reaffirmed his authority in WWE.

However, there has since been no follow-up to that promo nor has it even been acknowledged all that much. However, one could argue that Triple H isn't needed in The Rock's WrestleMania storyline because it's already crowded with numerous other superstars.

It seems unlikely that The King of Kings will make an appearance before WrestleMania 40.

