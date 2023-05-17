Surprising stars now listed as top faces on WWE RAW - Reports

A few days after the top superstars on SmackDown were revealed. Now, reports revealing the top babyfaces on WWE RAW have come to the fore.

PWInsider (via Wrestling Inc.) reported on Friday the top faces and heels on the blue brand. Edge, Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and AJ Styles were listed as the top babyfaces. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, and Grayson Waller were the top heels.

Now, the list for RAW has also been revealed by PWInsider (via Wrestling News). The American Nightmare heads the red brand's top babyfaces alongside Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle, and Johnny Gargano. Akira Tozawa, Dexter Lumis, Apollo Crews, and Odyssey Jones were also surprisingly on the list.

Meanwhile, Gunther is considered the top heel for RAW. The Miz, Bronson Reed, JD McDonagh, and Riddick Moss are also among the top villains on the red brand, with WWE listing The Judgment Day as a tag team and on a separate list.

Rhodes was the first overall pick of RAW on night one of the WWE Draft. It's no surprise that he's considered the top babyface on the red brand due to his popularity. He has been on fire since returning from injury at the Royal Rumble, with his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 as a bump on the road to glory.

Cody Rhodes to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions

Brock Lesnar cost Cody Rhodes a chance at the World Heavyweight Championship last week. Lesnar attacked Rhodes during his Triple Threat match with Finn Balor and The Miz. He also challenged him to a match at Night of Champions.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The American Nightmare accepted the challenge from The Beast Incarnate. Rhodes gave another passionate promo, claiming that Lesnar is no longer "The Next Big Thing."

Night of Champions is on May 27 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A new World Heavyweight Champion will also be crowned at the event as Seth Rollins takes on AJ Styles.

