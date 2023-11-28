Surprising update on overall mood backstage on WWE RAW in Nashville - Reports

The November 27th edition of WWE RAW was held in Nashville, Tennessee, just two days removed from the biggest Survivor Series in history. The latest reports suggest a surprising update on the overall mood backstage at the Bridgestone Arena.

Monday's episode of RAW was highly anticipated after what transpired at Survivor Series. The team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the WarGames match main event.

CM Punk then made his shocking return to end the show. It was one of the biggest moments in Survivor Series history and an unprecedented social media success for WWE. There was some visible tension seen in fan-recorded videos of Rollins, who is rumored to be upset by Punk's return.

However, according to WrestleVotes on X, formerly Twitter, the mood backstage on Monday's episode of WWE RAW was good. One source told the wrestling insider that the energy was very high, and things were great from start to finish.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre acknowledged what happened during their segments, while CM Punk was just happy to be back home after leaving WWE more than nine years ago.

Full WWE RAW results for November 27th

Here is the list of all the things that happened on WWE RAW in Nashville, Tennessee, from start to finish:

Randy Orton opened the night but was interrupted by Judgment Day.

The Creed Brothers outlasted Alpha Academy, Indus Sher, #DIY, The New Day and Imperium to win the Tag Team Turmoil to become No. 1 Contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Cody Rhodes with a red mist.

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar ended in a double countout.

Nia Jax defeated Zoey Stark.

Drew McIntyre attacked Seth Rollins, but Jey Uso made the save.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Tegan Nox.

Randy Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio.

CM Punk addressed the WWE Universe in the main event.

Next week's episode of RAW will be in Albany, New York, at the MVP Arena. Look for the red brand to continue building toward the Royal Rumble.

