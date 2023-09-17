Talks underway for a "certain person" to join WWE - Reports

WWE has been doing great business of late, and nothing is stopping the company from further strengthing its roster. It is now being reported that talks about signing a top name have begun, though said individual's identity wasn't revealed.

The pro wrestling juggernaut has entered a new era following the merger with UFC, and while several office cuts have reportedly already happened, the promotion isn't shying away from potentially onboarding hot free agents.

As reported by Better Wrestling Experience (Boozer), few calls have been made to get a "certain person" into WWE. While negotiations haven't occurred yet, the promotion strongly considers making a play for a possibly controversial star.

The report's wording instantly gave rise to fan speculation that the rumored target might be CM Punk, who was recently fired from AEW. Here's what was revealed regarding WWE's interest in completing another signing:

"Like salt to the wound. Few calls going for a certain person to join ship. Talks on going. No solid negotiations yet."

Expand Tweet

Is CM Punk really on his way back to WWE?

Phil Brooks' much-hyped AEW run didn't have the intended ending, as he was fired following an altercation with Jack Perry. CM Punk allegedly also 'lunged' towards Tony Khan at AEW All In and, after a backstage investigation, was released from his contract, with the AEW boss releasing an official statement on TV.

A WWE comeback has naturally been one of the biggest topics of discussion, and CM Punk also ensured he got fans talking in his first appearance since an unceremonious AEW exit.

Punk was on commentary duty for Cage Fury Fighting Championships recently and mentioned that he will be free for the next two months. Fans believe that the former AEW World Champion teased potentially showing up at Survivor Series, which is scheduled to happen in Chicago at the end of November.

CM Punk also used a popular Cody Rhodes line during the event, and it was another seemingly blatant hint about him potentially landing up in organization he left back in 2014. Do you foresee it happening? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Do you think there is any truth to the rumors about CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here