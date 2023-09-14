“The most marquee match you can book” – WWE fans want Former WWE Champion to make a blockbuster Royal Rumble return and dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has continued to be the most dominant champion in decades with the help of The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief has been champion for over 3 years now. Many fans expect Roman to drop his title at the next Wrestlemania, and fans have made their choice for his opponent clear.

Roman Reigns last defended his title against his cousin Jey Uso. It’s not clear when the champion will make his next defense, with no clear challenger having been established yet. The Bloodline has looked at its weakest in their incredible run, with Jey leaving Smackdown. His twin, Jimmy, is also currently on the outs with The Tribal Chief.

This has led fans to believe that we are nearing the close of this incredible story of The Bloodline, and many expect Roman to drop his title at Wrestlemania 40. A lot of expected names like Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Solo Sikoa have been touted as potential opponents to the champion. WWE fans, however, have a love for the unexpected, and many believe that we might see a surprising challenger instead.

With the date and location of the Royal Rumble now announced, people have already started giving their choice for potential winners of the annual Rumble match. The match is known to spring up a few surprises, and this year might be the same.

On Twitter, Sportskeeda asked the WWE Universe about which Superstar fans would like to return, and one of the most common answers was former WWE Champion The Rock.

He fits into the storyline perfectly and might even be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief. It’ll definitely be an incredible experience to see two great of different eras take each other on. You can take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fan reaction to the Rock possible facing Reigns

Roman Reigns to make his return after Fastlane according to reports

Reigns last defended his title at Summerslam vs. Jey Uso

Reigns last competed in August and has not been seen on Smackdown television recently. In the champion’s absence, The Bloodline’s storyline has continued to develop, with Jimmy trying to earn his spot in The Bloodline back as Jey tries to separate himself from his family.

According to reports, Reigns will make his return after the Fastlane PPV that will be held on 7th October. He is currently not advertised to appear on the show, and no other matches have been announced either. It’ll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be upon his arrival.

What’s your opinion on The Rock coming back and possibly beating his cousin? Let us know in the comments below!