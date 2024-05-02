The Rock wanted to take credit for renewal of WWE RAW Superstar's contract - Reports

A WWE RAW Superstar recently inked a new deal with the company after months of speculation about his future. Drew McIntyre later thanked Triple H and Nick Khan for facilitating his signing. A new report has suggested that The Rock allegedly tried to take credit for the renewal of the Scotsman's contract.

Drew McIntyre's WWE contract was set to expire earlier this year, but it was extended since he was sidelined due to an injury last year. The Rock, a member of TKO Group's Board of Directors, recently announced on social media that McIntyre had signed a new deal with the global juggernaut. He also sent a meaningful present to the RAW Superstar.

On a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, The Scottish Warrior disclosed that he never planned to leave WWE despite rumors of his potential move to a rival company. He also appreciated Nick Khan and The Game for being considerate while curating his new contract.

“At the top, there are a lot of things going on, a lot of opportunities if you get to the top. I’ve been to the top and whatever people are trying to stop me getting to the top, it’s not gonna happen. If you try to politic your way ahead of me, I’ll just beat you down and I’ll get myself ahead of you. I’m too big and wise and that’s why I’m staying with WWE for the foreseeable future. I wasn’t gonna go anywhere, if anyone was unsure reading those internet rumors, we were just in a place where I just had to get things right with my family. I got with Nick Khan and Triple H, they were so understanding.” (H/T: Ringside News)

Many fans are wondering whether The Rock played a crucial role in McIntyre's decision to stay with WWE after he posted the abovementioned announcement on social media. Per a report by Ringside News, The Final Boss allegedly tried to take credit for the former world champion's contract renewal but it was actually Triple H who worked hard to secure his services.

A WWE source allegedly told the news outlet that McIntyre ensured everyone knew about Triple H's involvement in his decision to re-sign with the company.

"McIntyre made sure everyone knew he did his deal with Triple H and because of Triple H, not because of The Rock. The Rock tried to take credit for it,” a source said to Ringside News.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about The Rock's major announcement

Drew McIntyre recently opened up about The Rock's announcement about his future with the Stamford-based company.

On The Pat McAfee Show, The Scottish Warrior said he deserved to be fired by the global juggernaut in 2014. McIntyre further highlighted how The Rock announcing he had re-signed with the company was a testament to his hard work.

"I was fired in 2014 by WWE and I deserved to get fired. I needed to get fired to truly find myself, and 10 years later The Rock's announcing that Drew McIntyre re-signed with WWE. For anyone out there who's made it and then you get knocked down in your b*tt, you got to keep fighting. You got to keep pushing forward. You got to leave no stone unturned. Put the work in, and be accountable to the person in the mirror. You can do freaking anything. I've done it time and time again and this is the most recent incident of it," he said.

The Scottish Warrior is embroiled in a heated feud with CM Punk after the latter cost him the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania XL. Will they face each other at an upcoming event? Only time will tell.

