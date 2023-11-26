Top WWE star had to be sent away by Triple H backstage following CM Punk's return; situation was awkward - Reports

The plot thickens following CM Punk's epic return to WWE at the end of Survivor Series: WarGames. As per fan footage, Seth Rollins was visibly unhappy at what transpired and had to be held back by Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

The Visionary was part of the men's WarGames match that main evented Survivor Series, as he teamed with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton to defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. While all members of the winning team were there, Rollins looked the most animated when Punk came out.

A report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp indicates that things didn't exactly cool down backstage. Seth Rollins remained upset about the situation and allegedly had to be ushered away by WWE CCO Triple H and Cole, with CM Punk looking confused. It was said to be an "awkward scene."

"Backstage in Gorilla position, we're told that Seth Rollins had to be ushered away by Triple H and Michael Cole, as he was not happy about Punk's appearance. Punk was said to have looked confused by it," reported Sapp.

Drew McIntyre was also not happy following the Survivor Series main event, as he stormed out of the ring after the match and reportedly left the building angry. It remains to be seen what the actual fallout of CM Punk's WWE return is regarding talent in the locker room.

