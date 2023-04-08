Top WWE superstar pulled from SmackDown appearance amid contract rumors - Reports

This week's edition of SmackDown will air live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It is the first episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 39. A former WWE Champion has reportedly been pulled from tonight's edition of WWE's blue brand.

According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been pulled from tonight's SmackDown as well as a meet and greet that was scheduled for today in Portland.

PW Insider previously reported that McIntyre could be wrestling his final WrestleMania this past weekend as he is in the final year of his deal. McIntyre most recently battled Gunther and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39 but came up short.

WWE SmackDown star Drew McIntyre reflects on his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Clash in the Castle 2022

Drew McIntyre lost the biggest match of his career last year to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and interfered to cost Drew his shot at the title. In a similar situation to Cody Rhodes this year at WrestleMania, the crowd in Cardiff wanted to see McIntyre dethrone The Tribal Chief, but it wasn't meant to be.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, the SmackDown star said losing to Roman Reigns is the story of his life. McIntyre then added that fans have always rallied behind him once he gets knocked down:

"You do have to look at the bigger picture and what's the plan for Roman and The Bloodline storyline, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘is there a way to do both?'" Drew added, "You know everything happens for a reason, sometimes Drew McIntyre doesn’t quite get it done, the story of my life and my character’s life, I guess, I keep getting knocked down and knocked down, and that’s why my fans keep rallying behind me." [From 25:30 to 27:19.]

Many fans have speculated that McIntyre could decide to join All Elite Wrestling if he cannot reach a new deal with the company. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Drew McIntyre after suffering another tough loss at WrestleMania 39.

