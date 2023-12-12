Unfortunate report on Charlotte Flair's return expectations after injury; backstage rumor on star's condition 

Charlotte Flair was injured during WWE SmackDown, where it appeared that she was badly hurt during the commercial. Now, a rumor has emerged about her condition, and it could come as a big blow to those waiting for her return.

Flair was left hurt after she landed badly from a top rope move during the commercial, bouncing her head while her leg was hung up in the ropes. After the match ended quickly, the referees took her to the back, during which she was heard shouting that she hurt her knee.

A recent report from PWInsider on the same confirmed that she had been pulled from live events. In fact, she has been sent home so that she can get a full, in-depth evaluation before they even consider bringing her back.

According to another report by Jake Skudder of Fightfans, it appears that their sources backstage have indicated that Charlotte Flair might be out for a long time.

In fact, they were told that The Queen might be out for "months." The report went on to say that the rumor backstage was that she would be out for the foreseeable future. With everyone waiting for further confirmation on the situation, more details may only emerge after she's medically evaluated.

The exact nature of Charlotte Flair's injury has not been made clear either. Fans will have to wait to see whether Triple H pushes another face at this time on SmackDown with The Queen injured or if he decides to make a statement on her condition.

