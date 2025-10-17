  • home icon
UPDATE: Andrade WWE-AEW saga, Non-Compete, Reason for hold-up - REPORTS

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:26 GMT
Andrade is a former WWE United States Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]
Andrade is a former WWE United States Champion [Image credits: wwe.com]

Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently shocked the whole world by returning to AEW after being let go by the Stamford-based promotion. However, the star hasn't been seen in the Tony Khan-led promotion for a while, and reports suggest that the star could be in legal trouble with his previous employer. Now, a new report has shed light on the TKO-led company's new contract clause.

Andrade shockingly returned to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago. However, he hasn't made any appearances on Dynamite since then. According to a recent report by Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, the star could be in big trouble with WWE as he allegedly failed to adhere to the company's non-compete clause.

Now, according to the latest report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, multiple sources within the Stamford-based promotion have confirmed that the new TKO contracts have a clause where if a wrestler is fired for cause or breach, then they wouldn't be allowed to compete in any other promotion for a year. This explains Andrade's absence from All Elite Wrestling, as WWE fired him with cause.

Check out the report below:

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about former WWE star Andrade's current situation

During the WrestleDream media call, Sports Illustrated asked Tony Khan about Andrade's current situation. The AEW President refrained from answering about El Idolo's WWE non-compete clause and instead Khan praised the star as an incredible in-ring performer.

"Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him," Khan said.

It remains to be seen if Andrade will show up in All Elite Wrestling anytime soon amid the ongoing trouble with his previous employer.

