Update on CM Punk's potential return at Survivor Series 2023

There has been a major update regarding CM Punk's potential return tonight at WWE Survivor Series.

The 45-year-old star was fired by All Elite Wrestling ahead of the September 2 edition of AEW Collision in Chicago. CM Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. Following the conflict, Punk successfully defended the Real World Championship against Samoa Joe in what would be his final match with the promotion.

Punk has been rumored to be making his return at Survivor Series, but that doesn't appear to be the case tonight in Chicago. According to WrestleVotes, they have heard nothing hinting at a return for CM Punk tonight.

WrestleVotes added that it is either the best-kept secret in company history or the controversial star will not be returning to WWE tonight at Survivor Series.

"Ok guys, I’ve asked…. Everyone I can, every way I know how. Nothing has changed. We will know one of two things when Survivor Series goes off the air: It was either the greatest kept surprise in company history OR it just wasn’t meant to be, yet.," WrestleVotes posted.

Randy Orton is scheduled to make his long-awaited return tonight at Survivor Series in the Men's WarGames match. Only time will tell if any more surprises happen tonight at the premium live event in Chicago.

