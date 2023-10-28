Update on former WWE Champion's contract status - Reports

There has been a potential update on the contract status of a former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre is a 2-time WWE Champion but never got to hold the title in front of fans. Both of his reigns occurred during the pandemic, and he has come up short in major title matches ever since. He lost his chance at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and interfered to help Roman Reigns retain. McIntyre has lost several opportunities at the Intercontinental Championship and is set to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next weekend at WWE Crown Jewel.

According to BWE's (BoozerRasslin) private X account, Drew McIntyre potentially could have already signed a new deal. BWE noted that they were told a few months ago that it was a "done deal", and that he "should be signing/signed". BWE added that they have not heard anything since, which is a good thing, and will share an update when available.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre comments on CM Punk potentially returning to the company

CM Punk had his contract terminated by All Elite Wrestling last month following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

The controversial wrestler remains a part of the daily discourse amongst wrestling fans, and many are hoping to see Punk make his return to WWE for the first time since 2014. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Drew McIntyre didn't comment on the possibility of Punk returning to the company but noted that the 45-year-old star certainly knows how to get fans talking.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he's (CM Punk) certainly controversial and he gets people talking. So, I'll leave it at that," said Drew McIntyre. [1:20 - 1:32]

Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest stars in the company, but had been relegated to the tag team division in recent months. Only time will tell if he will be able to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel and get the opportunity to celebrate in front of fans in Saudi Arabia.

