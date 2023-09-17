Update on top free agent possibly joining WWE - Reports

While Richard Holliday is currently a free agent, his name was not reportedly mentioned internally within WWE's main roster.

Holliday kicked off his wrestling career nearly eight years ago. The 30-year-old has since competed in Major League Wrestling and on the independent circuit. He currently holds the IWA World Heavyweight Championship. Since the former Dynasty member is now a free agent, rumors have suggested that he could sign a contract with WWE.

Ringside News recently provided an update regarding Holliday's future. A tenured member of the WWE team told the website that the IWA World Heavyweight Champion's name has not been discussed among those working on the main roster. Nevertheless, that does not mean there is no interest in the 30-year-old.

Holliday last competed earlier this month when he defeated Charles Mason at a Game Changer Wrestling event.

Richard Holliday addressed WWE rumors

In an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp last August, Richard Holliday addressed the rumors suggesting he could be heading to the Stamford-based company.

The IWA World Heavyweight Champion pointed out that the best thing he can do is be the best version of himself while waiting to see what the future holds for him.

"Ultimately, I'm not in the board rooms, right? In any company. That's WWE, AEW, anywhere—IMPACT!—it doesn't matter. I'm not in any of these board rooms. I'm just simply me. The best thing I can do on a day to day basis is be the best version of Richard Holliday that I can be every single day. (...) Now what that means for all these companies, if they do have interest in me or if they don't, is where do I fit into the puzzle? Does it make sense to bring me in now? Does it make sense to not bring me in? What does make sense? I don't know. I have a pretty firm grasp of what I offer to this business and what I can offer to any product from a talent standpoint. So I'm confident in my ability, I'm very poised for the future and whatever happens happens." he said.

