UPDATE: WWE plans following release of 12 stars - Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 12, 2025 07:56 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: The Game
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE

A recent report has shed light on WWE's massive plans after they recently released several popular names. According to reports, 12 stars have been let go as of October 10, 2025.

Popular names were released ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Ahead of Crown Jewel 2025, World Wrestling Entertainment made some shocking releases. None of the stars released by the company were competing on the main roster. However, some of the most popular names from NXT, ID, and Evolve were let go, including Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, and real-life Bloodline star, Lance Anoa'i.

A recent report suggested that more names could be released in the coming days. However, according to a new report by Fightful, the company isn't planning to let go of any more names from their developmental brands. The report also highlighted that the real reason behind these releases was the company cycling out developmental talents, as the Stamford-based promotion is still actively recruiting new names.

Fightful also noted that World Wrestling Entertainment wanted to re-sign some names out of the 12 stars that were released as of October 10, but they outright rejected new deals from the company.

WWE star Kit Wilson reacted after his wife, Stevie Turner, was released

After Stevie Turner confirmed her WWE release, her husband, Kit Wilson, took to X/Twitter to send a message to her. The Pretty Deadly star wrote a heartfelt message for his wife, writing that he was proud of everything she had achieved in her career.

Wilson added that he was looking forward to what Turner has planned for her future in the professional wrestling world.

"Impressed with everything you’ve achieved so far, adapting and taking on any role and opportunity presented. Proud to call you mine. Excited to see what comes next! x," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen whether Triple H, Nick Khan, and other higher-ups in World Wrestling Entertainment plan to release more names in the coming days.

