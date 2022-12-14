Vince McMahon's rumored WWE return allegedly referred to as "exhausting" in backstage report

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly planning a return to the company. However, this is seemingly "exhausting" for WWE employees and talent.

Vince McMahon stepped away as WWE CEO and Chairman in July amid an investigation into allegations of him paying "hush money" to former female employees.

In a new Wall Street Journal article published on December 13, McMahon told those close to him that he is considering making a WWE comeback but has received terrible advice to retire.

Fightful Select are now reporting that they have heard from several talents backstage and their reactions to the news. Despite having a positive relationship prior to his departure, one WWE talent called the news "exhausting" and hoped McMahon's WWE tenure was in the rearview mirror.

Another backstage source stated WWE staff were concerned about the talent who would be re-hired if the former CEO returned.

WWE higher-up reportedly claimed Vince McMahon's comeback would be "selfish"

News of Mr. McMahon's return to WWE return broke on the heels of two new allegations against him.

Fightful spoke with a higher-up who mentioned that WWE's stock price increased, viewership increased, and general morale improved after Vince McMahon left. The executive also reportedly added that it would be a "selfish" move if the former CEO were to return.

"It would be a really selfish move for Vince to come back under any circumstances. The reason he left, how business has done since then -- it'd be really selfish. But selfish activities are what led to him leaving in the first place," the WWE higher-up said.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Two more accusations have come out against Vince McMahon in a Wall Street Journal article, including the attorney for Rita Chatterton asking for $11.75 million over a sexual assault claim from 1985. Two more accusations have come out against Vince McMahon in a Wall Street Journal article, including the attorney for Rita Chatterton asking for $11.75 million over a sexual assault claim from 1985.

According to the source, McMahon is unlikely to return despite having voting power within the company.

The company is pleased with its new leadership team of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. Over the last few months, the product has also thrived under the creative direction of Triple H.

It will be interesting to see if Mr. McMahon can make his way back to the promotion.

