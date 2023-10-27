Wrestling legend went through horrifying 2-month ordeal at hospital; he is only 56 years old - Reports

A wrestling legend has suffered through two months in the hospital while also being afraid for his life. A report has emerged about the same, talking about the issues he went through in the hospital, and providing an update on his condition now.

The wrestling legend is none other than Latin Lover, aka Victor Resendiz. The star also has some WWE matches on his record back in 1997. He's also teamed with Humberto and Angel Garza's uncle, Hector Garza.

The star wrestled in AAA, and while he was a masked character in the beginning, he lost the mask in a match and wrestled without it. He's held multiple titles, including the AAA Campeon de Campeones Championship, the Mexican National Heavyweight title, the Mexican National Light Heavyweight title, and the tag team titles twice as well.

Eventually, his fame helped him break through and become a mainstream celebrity. He was featured in magazines, won a dance competition, and has held several acting roles in telenovelas.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported on the same, sharing that he had to spend two months in hospital with a bacterial infection. At only 56, he suffered tremendously during his time there and shared that he was in terrible pain. He was also afraid that he would die and not leave the hospital alive.

The doctors told him that his fitness and lifestyle allowed him to get through it without too many issues. The legend also thanked his insurance company as his bills came to $385,000, and he only had to pay a small part of that - $7,000.

The star had also previously undergone surgery for his back around five months back.

We at Sportskeeda wish Latin Lover a quick recovery!

