WWE actively sabotaging reactions to The Rock seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot - Reports

WWE is seemingly making an effort to sabotage negative fan reactions aimed at The Rock.

At this point, fans have made it clear that they aren't interested in seeing The Great One in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Fans want Cody Rhodes to finish the story by defeating Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

At tonight's NXT Vengeance Day event, the capacity crowd booed anytime The Rock was shown on the WrestleMania graphics.

Here's Corey Brennan's report about the situation:

"Throughout the show when The Rock was shown on WrestleMania graphics, the crowd would boo. There were efforts made to cover up this reaction by production."

The Brahma Bull himself shared a bunch of posts on his Instagram following the controversial SmackDown segment. All of his posts were met with negative reactions from most fans. He then acknowledged the backlash by stating the following in one of his posts:

"ps, tough skin, love the passion."

Fans have been wanting to see The American Nightmare finish the story for about two years at this point. He failed to beat Roman Reigns at last year's WrestleMania, and WWE has been building up towards a rematch at WrestleMania 40 for a while now.

What do you think of this situation? Will WWE change the plans for WrestleMania 40 after receiving massive backlash from fans?

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE