WWE is being cautious with AEW during ongoing legal battle - Reports

WWE is currently involved in a legal battle with a wrestling promotion, and it is reportedly affecting their approach with All Elite Wrestling.

In a 14-page statement, Judge Edward Avila disagreed yesterday with the company's motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against them by Major League Wrestling, and the proceedings will continue. The judge argued that MLW has provided enough circumstantial evidence of the company's "monopoly power" in the industry:

"At the pleading stage, MLW’s allegations of the revenues generated from the sale of professional wrestling media rights, and WWE’s 92% share of that revenue (with the next largest competitor possessing a 6% share), are sufficient to show dominance in the market. In addition to defining the relevant market and alleging WWE’s dominance in that market, MLW has also sufficiently alleged barriers to entry, as required to show circumstantial evidence of market power." [H/T Wrestling Observer]

According to a new report from today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is wary of AEW's contract tampering allegations against them and is being particularly careful during its ongoing legal battle with Major League Wrestling.

Tony Khan claims WWE has contacted several AEW stars

AEW President Tony Khan recently claimed that he has heard from several AEW stars under contract that they have been contacted by their rival promotion.

During a recent appearance on the Dan LeBetard Show, Tony Khan claimed that multiple wrestlers and staff have reported to them that they have been contacted while signed to All Elite Wrestling.

"I can only speak to the challenges we've had. I've had a lot of wrestlers come to me and allege that WWE reached out to them to tamper with their contracts and ask them to break their contracts. I can't confirm that specifically, I can only tell you what the wrestlers have come to me and said. But I have had multiple wrestlers and staff report that to me," said Tony Khan. [00:07- 00:28]

The promotional war between AEW and WWE heating up again with the return of CM Punk on the debut episode of Collision tomorrow night. It will be interesting to see how the legal battle with MLW will play out, and if Tony Khan has anything more to say in the months ahead.

