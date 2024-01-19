WWE considered 51-year-old legend for Royal Rumble 2024 - Reports

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is on the horizon, and fans expect to see former stars and Hall of Famers make surprise appearances in the marquee Rumble match.

One of the big names who is rumored to make his in-ring return after almost two decades is X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman. The two-time Hall of Famer has made several on-screen appearances with D-Generation X, but he last wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2022.

Previously, there were whispers at the Performance Center that Waltman would be in Florida during Royal Rumble weekend. However, on January 12, the former DX member clearly stated that there is zero chance that he will be in the 30-man contest.

Despite that, according to the latest report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at one point, WWE was interested in having X-Pac for the Rumble at the Tropicana Field on January 27:

"There were rumors of Sean Waltman in the Rumble, which would have been a cameo that would have gotten a huge pop. He said, “I can still go at the drop of a hot, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner and I can do that again with a few weeks training. I’m at least (a) month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I’ll be in the Rumble.” From what we understand there was interest in him from the WWE side"

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran comments on X-Pac's upset tweet for fans

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo opened up about Sean Waltman's claim that he would get off social media because he was bullied by fans for simply wishing Merry Christmas.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained that the tribalism of the fans is something to blame for X-Pac's message to his followers:

"The Tribalism on social media is sickness. Absolutely. I was just seeing X-Pac over the weekend, just like going on there to throw out 'Merry Christmas.' And then he had to come back and say 'I have never seen any... I am telling you merry christmas and I am being atttacked.' So he was like... I need to get off of this for a while, because this is ridiculous."

Watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen if the two-time WWE Hall of Famer will make his surprise appearance in the 30-man contest.

Do you want to see X-Pac at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here