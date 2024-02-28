WWE has "dozens" of WrestleMania 40 pitches for The Rock, including a massive Night One match - Reports

This year's WrestleMania has one of the most unpredictable main event storylines in years, with The Rock's inclusion in the narrative. While everyone tries to figure out what happens with The Great One, a recent report shed some light on the creative process backstage.

It all started with Dwayne Johnson joining the TKO board, following which he returned to WWE TV and has seamlessly pushed himself into the deep end of a long-running story.

The fan support for Cody Rhodes meant that The Rock had to return to his heel persona, and an alliance with Roman Reigns led to the formation of a supergroup version of The Bloodline.

A lot has happened, and everyone wonders whether The Rock will wrestle at WrestleMania 40, with one option being the Hollywood star teaming up with his cousin to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One.

RingSideNews asked around backstage in WWE and was told by a tenured member of the creative team that a tag team match was one of the many pitches made for The Rock.

"There are dozens of pitches. That's one of them," said the WWE employee. (H/T RSN)

It was additionally speculated that as WWE has not made a decision yet regarding The Rock's in-ring role at WrestleMania, anything can happen between now and April, including a singles match against Cody Rhodes.

How WWE advanced the main WrestleMania 40 storyline at Elimination Chamber

With The Rock not being in Perth for WWE's latest premium live event, the task of taking the story forward fell on the shoulders of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare cut a promo and surprisingly challenged The Rock to a singles match. While Cody Rhodes is slated to face Roman Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania 40, the former AEW star won't avoid battling The Brahma Bull at any given time.

WWE isn't committing to The Rock's match yet for 'Mania, and all eyes will be on SmackDown this week, where he will appear to respond to Cody Rhodes.

Could we see a singles match between The Rock and Cody, or does a tag team match for Night One sound more plausible? Sound off in the comments section below.