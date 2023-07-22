WWE gives multiple superstars new ring names - Reports

Multiple WWE talents have recently been given new ring names in the company.

The company trademarked several names earlier this week, including the name "Izzi Dame." The name will be given to Franki Strefling, who will be making her debut tonight on NXT LVL Up.

According to a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson, three more talents will be using some of the names recently trademarked by the company. Rickssen Opont has been given the name "Tyson Dupont." The Haitian talent was signed by the company in August 2022 and was the captain of the Thomas Aquinas College Men's Track and Field team.

Harleigh White has been assigned the name "Kiyah Saint." She was signed by the company last October and is a graduate of Clemson Univerity's School of Nursing.

Chukwusom Enemwechi has received the ring name "Tyriek Igwe." He graduated from Eastern University of Michigan in August 2022 and was given a WWE contract after completing an NIL tryout camp.

WWE changes the name of an absent superstar

WWE changed an absent superstar's name after WrestleMania, but it hasn't made much difference in their booking.

Madcap Moss, now known as Riddick Moss, was cast as a comedic character alongside Baron Corbin on the main roster. After the duo separated, Moss struggled to stand out and hasn't appeared on television in some time.

The company had Moss interact with Emma, his real-life partner, on television, but the storyline went nowhere. Riddick Moss defeated Akira Tozawa on the July 17th taping of Main Event but has not been featured on RAW since the Battle Royal to determine Gunther's opponent at Night of Champions on May 15th.

WWE changes the names of superstars all the time. LA Knight debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri but quickly abandoned the gimmick and is now one of the most popular superstars in the company. It will be interesting to see if any of the newly trademarked names will be used on the main roster if the talent can make it there.

Which of the new trademarked names is your favorite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars