WWE interested in 42-year-old star for a decade; Major update on imminent signing - Reports

The WWE roster is home to some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. While the Stamford-based promotion has added many new names in recent times, it seems like Triple H and his team are on course to add a 42-year-old superstar in whom the Sports Entertainment juggernaut has reportedly been interested for nearly a decade.

Ad

Since making his pro wrestling debut in 2009, Jeff Cobb has managed to captivate fans and make a name for himself. Currently, Cobb works for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is part of the popular faction, United Empire.

As per Fightful Select, WWE has kept an eye on Jeff Cobb for the last 10 years. The report further stated that Cobb was internally listed on the Stamford-based promotion's roster last week. However, Sean Ross Sapp also mentioned he didn't know if it was too soon, as the 42-year-old was still being booked to compete in NJPW.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Jeff Cobb made an interesting post on social media after reports of WWE's interest in him circulated

After the reports about the Stamford-based promotion's interest in Jeff Cobb started doing the rounds, the wrestler shared an interesting post on X (formerly Twitter). The Imperial Unit mentioned he had ''some explaining to do,'' adding that the rumors were true.

Ad

However, the NJPW star added a twist in the end when he mentioned he would eliminate Tetsuya Naito from the New Japan Cup, which he eventually did. The 42-year-old superstar later wrote another post in which he admitted to making a vague claim about the rumors. Claiming to give the "real scoop," Cobb wrote:

"Ok, ok, ok, I made a vague post about rumors….. here’s the real scoop….. I found a bad a*s sandwich shop next to the goods gym in Osaka! Very tasty!"

Ad

You can check Jeff Cobb's post here

Expand Tweet

Jeff Cobb hasn't spoken in clear terms about WWE's reported interest in him. However, it's worth noting that he wrestled very recently for NJPW. He and Callum Newman of the United Empire defeated the Los Ingobernables de Japon in a tag team match. It will be interesting to see if he joins the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback