WWE legend's trial date set for murder charge after shooting - Reports

A WWE legend's trial date has now been set for a murder charge.

Wrestling legend Billy Jack Haynes was arrested towards the beginning of February 2024. The police were alerted after the sound of gunshots. There was a standoff with officers, which ended when Hayens came out and was detained after not cooperating for hours.

The authorities searched the house and found that there was a body. It was identified to be his wife, Janette Becraft. Haynes then spent a few days in police custody in the hospital, where he was treated for a medical condition unrelated to the alleged murder. He was then officially charged with second-degree murder after his release from the hospital.

Haynes spent a large part of the 80s in WWE, then known as the WWF, making his name there wrestling top stars. He feuded with Randy Savage and Hercules Hernandez, among others. He left WWE amidst controversial circumstances with rumors that he refused to job.

Now, the star is set to stand for trial, according to the Wrestling Observer. His date has been set as April 11, 2024. It remains to be seen how things pan out.

Billy Jack Haynes' news comes amidst multiple tragedies in WWE

It has not been a good time for wrestlers from the 80s and 90s in the past few weeks. Wrestling legend Ole Anderson passed away at 81 years of age.

Meanwhile, another legend of the business, Virgil, also passed away more recently.

It emerged after his passing that Virgil had fooled everyone about his age. His management team confirmed that the star's public birth date was false.

His birth date was noted as 1962. However, it turns out Virgil was actually 72 years old and was born on April 7, 1951. It was kept secret from not only fans but the wrestling promotions as well.

He served mostly as a valet during his time in the company.

