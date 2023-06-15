WWE looking to make history in unique way at SummerSlam

WWE's current efforts to make NXT a third brand once again could end up impacting SummerSlam this August.

In recent weeks, several main roster WWE talents have been consistently appearing on NXT programming to inject some much-needed star power into the brand. Next week, Seth "Freakin" Rollins is scheduled to appear to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

But it appears there are even bigger plans for NXT on the horizon in the coming months.

Twitter user BWE, who is pretty accurate when it comes to posting rundowns for WWE programming, has posted on social media that WWE is having discussions about NXT Championships potentially defended at SummerSlam this year, tweeting out:

"Discussions going around to have two NXT titles involved in SSlam or during SSlam week," BWE said in a tweet.

If this just happens during the week of the Premium Live Event, that would be very anti-climactic because the brand does title matches all the time on their weekly show every Tuesday night.

Reports suggest that Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will face off again at SummerSlam

Beyond potential involvement from NXT, not much is known right now about what WWE has up its sleeve for SummerSlam this year.

One match reportedly scheduled will be the rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

According to these reports, this match will feature a special stipulation that has rarely been seen on WWE programming. This leads many to believe that it will be a Texas Bull Rope match.

A Texas Bull Rope match will force The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate to be tied to one another; the winner is the first man who can touch all four corners in succession without being stopped or via pinfall or submission.

Will this match end up taking place? Or will it be something else entirely? We'll find out soon enough.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 is rumored for Summerslam. Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 is rumored for Summerslam. 🚨 Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 is rumored for Summerslam. https://t.co/glNFuvH3eJ

What do you make of this report? Would you like to see an NXT Championship defended at SummerSlam this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes