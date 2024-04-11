WWE to make major change for upcoming event - Reports

WWE has entered into a new era, referred to as the Paul Levesque and Nick Khan era by some. The company is moving forward with upgrades to creative, production, talent, and just about any other public area of the company.

The SmackDown brand will return to The World's Most Famous Arena on Friday, June 28. Tickets went on sale this past Wednesday. Madison Square Garden has the following names advertised for Friday: Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Bayley, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Bianca Belair.

This episode of SmackDown will have a different look. WrestleTix reports that the company is using a "minimal stage setup" for this taping. It remains to be seen if this is a regular change.

The return to Madison Square Garden will be sold out at showtime. The company set a new record for the venue with the non-televised live event in December, with 15,831 in attendance, 14,300 of which were paid.

Cody Rhodes set for WWE SmackDown as champion

Cody Rhodes will return to SmackDown with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Friday night.

Coming off his WrestleMania Sunday win over Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare will address SmackDown as champion. Bayley will also address her WrestleMania win over IYO SKY and her future with her former Damage CTRL stablemates.

The SmackDown and arena websites advertise the following Superstars in addition to the announced talents: Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, and Bobby Lashley.

Rhodes is expected to defend the Undisputed Universal Championship at Backlash France on Saturday, May 4. The next WWE PLE after that will be the King and Queen of The Ring event on Saturday, May 25. Rhodes is to defend his title against Jey Uso first, but the date has not yet been confirmed.

Uso is a RAW Superstar, but he won a Fatal Four-Way match on this week's show to earn the right to challenge Rhodes for the title.

