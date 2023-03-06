WWE might have to take a controversial decision regarding Kevin Owens – Reports

Kevin Owens continues his fight against The Bloodline this week on RAW. He will face The Enforcer Solo Sikoa while Sami Zayn competes against Jimmy Uso on the red brand. While Zayn might come out of RAW with a win, the same can't be said for former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. It is unlikely he will get a win against Sikoa.

Kevin Owens has been a 'problem' for The Bloodline for months. It was essentially because of him that Sami Zayn chose to turn on Roman Reigns and get thrown out of the faction. Despite their common goal of bringing The Bloodline down, the two men have not joined forces yet.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE will not have Solo Sikoa lose any time soon. He is being protected for a major match against Roman Reigns in the future. This means that either Owens will lose to the 29-year-old or there will be a no-contest.

''I don't think they'll beat Solo. I think they'll probably do a no-contest or Kevin might lose due to interference and then Sami saves Kevin,'' said Meltzer. [45:25-4:35]

Kevin Owens could lose to Solo Sikoa in controversial fashion

Dave Meltzer stated that after losing to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn will get a major win against Jimmy Uso on RAW. However, in order to maintain the aura around The Enforcer, he will not be losing to The Prizefighter. However, there is a strong chance that we get a shenanigans filled ending with outside interference.

"With Solo, they ended in double countout, because they’re not gonna beat Solo. They’re saving Solo for Roman, whenever that day comes," said Dave Meltzer.

He also stated that Zayn and Owens might finally start getting on the same page as the former Honorary Uce might have to come out and help his old friend if he gets ganged up by The Bloodline.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : Who should win? Kevin Owens Solo Sikoa 0 votes