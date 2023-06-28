WWE has new strategy to prevent Vince McMahon from changing plans - Reports

WWE has reportedly begun taking preventative measures to stop Vince McMahon from making last-minute changes to the product.

McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO last July and cited his age as the reason. However, he was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board in January and has since returned to the company to help facilitate the merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor.

Most fans were excited to see what Triple H could do with the product now that he had full creative control, but those sentiments have been somewhat derailed. Vince has been making changes to the show at the last minute, and the company is reportedly trying to prevent it.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Vince McMahon typically likes to make sure that advertised matches take place on the show. A source told Fightful that advertising matches on SmackDown weeks in advance could be an effort to "Vince proof" some of the plans to prevent him from making alterations.

The report noted that there were changes made to Friday's SmackDown at McMahon's request and that Vince had mainly been altering plans for RAW beforehand.

Advertised match scrapped from WWE SmackDown

Bayley was supposed to put her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the line this past Friday night on SmackDown, but the match never took place.

The tension within Damage CTRL is starting to reach a breaking point, and matters have gotten worse following Dakota Kai's injury last month. IYO SKY and Bayley are having difficulty getting along, which was very apparent during a recent edition of SmackDown.

IYO SKY accepted a challenge from Shotzi on the blue brand on Bayley's behalf and put The Role Model's spot in Money in the Bank this Saturday on the line. Thankfully for Bayley, she never had to compete in the match as it was ultimately scrapped.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is taking place this Saturday night at the 02 Arena in London, and the anticipation is off the charts. It will be fascinating to see if Vince McMahon attempts to make any changes to the premium live event this weekend.

