WWE producer quietly released earlier this year

WWE has released multiple superstars and staff members since its merger with UFC. According to reports, the Stamford-based company recently chose against retaining one of its producers.

The name in question is Jason Cade. He was initially brought in to assist in producing women's matches earlier this year based on the recommendation of TJ Wilson, a.k.a. Tyson Kidd. He was undergoing an evaluation period as a producer in the company for several months.

According to Fightful, Jason Cade has been absent from the company for quite some time now. His name hasn't appeared on the internal producer sheets for a while, and he rarely received solo assignments. It seems like the producer didn't continue beyond his initial trial period. However, the specific reason for Cade's departure from the company is still unknown.

It is hard to tell whether the company let him go or if Jason Cade left by himself. But the producer has become another name on the list of people who have departed the company since September.

Jason Cade began production work for WWE in February

Jason Cade reportedly commenced his role as a producer at the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year in February. There were speculations that the former indie wrestler might have contributed to the production of the Women's Royal Rumble, but there was no official confirmation regarding the specific credits.

"Jason Cade Starts As WWE Producer," Fightful Wrestling tweeted.

Cade's inaugural production credit within the organization was attributed to the WWE Main Event match featuring Dana Brooke and Indi Hartwell. He was working closely with Natalya and Tyson Kidd in a training capacity. Jason Cade's primary goal was assisting the production of upcoming women's matches.

