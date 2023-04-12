WWE RAW witnesses massive viewership drop in the post-WrestleMania 39 episode

After last week's post-WrestleMania 39 increase, the viewership of this week's episode of WWE RAW dropped. The red brand show received a 0.59 demo rating and 1.818 million viewers, a 22.4% and 19.6% decrease from last week's 0.76 demo rating and 2.260 million viewership, respectively.

While down from last week, the demo rating was still an uptick over recent weeks and represented the most significant figure (aside from last week) since the post-Royal Rumble show on January 30th had a 0.64 demo rating.

WWE RAW drew the least viewers since the March 20th broadcast, which drew 1.773 million people.

According to Wrestlenomics, the April 10 RAW had a 1% increase in overall viewers and a 7% increase in the key demo. Adults aged 18 to 34 and male viewers aged 12 to 34 saw the greatest percentage gain over the median, rising 12%.

The only dip compared to the median occurred among people over 50, with a 3% decrease. The episode averaged a 0.59 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic, significantly decreasing from the 0.76 demo rating it received the previous week.

The April 10 episode of the red brand remained the number one show on Showbuzz Daily's top 150 cable originals.

On WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at Backlash

The American Nightmare has challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at WWE Backlash. Following his defeat at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes appeared the next night and challenged Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to a tag-team battle.

Brock Lesnar appeared as Cody's mystery tag partner during the competition. However, before their bout could begin, Brock Lesnar struck Cody with an F-5.

Rhodes addressed the situation during this week's RAW by calling Brock Lesnar out. The American Nightmare stated that despite his fear of Brock Lesnar, he still wished to compete against him. With this in mind, Cody challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at WWE Backlash.

It appears Cody will be visiting Suplex City before facing Roman Reigns' Island of Relevancy again.

